Pizitz celebrates end of year with Pirates Day

There are still a few more days left in the school year, but that didn't stop the students at Pizitz Middle School from celebrating the coming summer.

Pirates Day, the school's annual day of fun, is the school's annual fundraiser, but also serves as a reward for making it to the end of the year.

The day began with a talent show, where students who may not usually get to perform were able to display their gifts.

Most of the day was spent in the parking lot and on the school grounds, where students were able to play games and do different activities. Each station took a number of tickets, which were available for purchase and serve as the school's only fundraiser.

"This is really all about the kids," Pizitz Principal Meredith Hanson said. "It's kind of a celebration of all they've accomplished throughout the year."

Pirates Day has been a tradition at Pizitz for decades, and Hanson said she wanted to thank the teachers for faithfully serving each year to make the event happen.

The end of the day featured a faculty vs student basketball tournament.

