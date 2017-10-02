Mike Lutzenkirchen to speak at schools foundation luncheon

× Expand Courtesy of Abby Vinson

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation will hold its fourth-annual fundraiser luncheon Tuesday in its continued effort to provide "extras" for the city's schools.

Mike Lutzenkirchen, founder and executive director of the Lutzie43 Foundation and father of the late Philip Lutzenkirchen, will be the featured speaker for the Oct. 2 luncheon.

Philip Lutzenkirchen was a football star at Auburn University, but was killed in a vehicle crash in 2014 at the age of 23.

Since then, Mike has traveled the country speaking to groups to further Philip's legacy of "leadership, charity, compassion, mentorship, hard work, honesty and faith."

Tuesday's speech is entitled “Philip’s Legacy… What legacy are YOU leaving?”

The event, sponsored by PNC Bank, will be held at Vestavia Country Club, and will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are $50 each, and are available at the foundation's website at vestaviafoundation.org.