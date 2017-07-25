Meet your newest PTO presidents

As summer days come to a close and back-to-school preparations begin, make sure to note down how to get in touch with your child’s PTO president.

From fundraisers to class information, they’re bound to be invaluable resources.

Liberty Park Elementary School

vhelppto@gmail.com

Volunteering for the PTO has been a wonderful decision. When my first child began school at VHELP we were fairly new to Liberty Park, so I thought that volunteering at the school would be a great way to meet new people. That year, I began by working in the library and serving on several PTO committees. After that experience, I was hooked!

I love the opportunity to build healthy relationships between the amazing faculty and parents at VHELP, and our organizational mission — to find ways to enrich the educational experience of our kids — is something I care about deeply. I am fortunate to be able to devote lots of time to PTO activities, and I am happy to do it because I see the results. It is very rewarding to feel a part of the outstanding educational experience our kids receive at VHELP and throughout the Vestavia Hills school system.

Liberty Park Middle School

keshleman4448@gmail.com

I am volunteering for the PTO because I feel I have a civic responsibility to give back to my community and I choose to do that with an organization that helps our schools continue to prosper and in turn makes our community stronger. Selfishly, volunteering makes me feel good inside and I like to think I’m making a difference.

Pizitz Middle School

thezucrew@gmail.com

I’m super excited to be serving on the PTO Board this year. Pizitz is a wonderful school, with fabulous teachers and administration. It is my honor to assist the school in any way I can. The role of the PTO is to provide whatever support we can to our school. Whether it is organizing and providing volunteers for events, selling supplies to raise money for special projects or anything in between, I hope that we as a PTO can meet every request made of us.

The Vestavia school system is the best around and we, as parents, expect the very best for our kids. Mrs. Hanson and her amazing faculty and staff certainly do their part and hopefully the PTO assistance makes that job a little easier. I love working with everyone at Pizitz and the Board of Education to help however I can. I enjoy meeting all of the wonderful parents and volunteers in our school. I am hopeful that this will be the best year ever.

This year the PTOs in the district launched a new registration process. I would encourage any Pizitz parent who has not received PTO communications over the summer to contact us at pizitzpto@gmail.com. We want to make sure everyone is included.

Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights

ritacbird@gmail.com

My husband, Nathan, and I have lived in Cahaba Heights for 12 years. We have two children; Jack, my oldest, will be in third grade and Ellie, my youngest, will be in second.

I feel so blessed to serve as PTO President as there are many exciting things happening at VHECH this year. We are pleased to announce our main fundraiser will be a homegrown 5K/Fun Run. The Heights Heroes 5K/Fun Run will be Oct. 14, and with our strong community spirit, I know it will be a great success. The PTO will also co-host the fourth annual “Taste of the Heights” student art show and silent auction. This is family favorite event where the community can view student artwork and sample cuisine from local restaurants.

I am fortunate to be a part of the VHECH family. We have a strong community that invests in our children and their education. I’m thankful to be a part of an organization that provides many opportunities to be involved in my children’s school life. I look forward to working with parents, faculty, staff and students this year.

Vestavia Hills Elementary Central

kellie1075@bellsouth.net

I am married to Lyles Box, and we have a daughter, Ridley Tate, who will be in fifth grade at Central, and a son, Hollis who will be in first grade at West.

I am looking forward to the exciting year that we have planned at Central. We will have our only fundraiser, The Central Games in September. This is a huge fundraiser for our school and so much fun for the students. The year ahead holds so many exciting opportunities for our students: Camp McDowell, fourth and fifth grade musicals, the Veteran’s Day program, Communication Celebration and Central Day.

I really enjoy being a part of the PTO because I love to work in our schools and help our amazing teachers out by providing them with all types of opportunities. We are truly blessed to be a part of such a wonderful school system.

Vestavia Hills Elementary East

colvin1932@att.net

I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the VHEE PTO president this year. East is such a special place. My husband, Robby, and I have three boys who have attended VHEE and benefited from it. The faculty, staff and administrators love what they do and care deeply for the students. Parent volunteers make our events and fundraising efforts a huge success which goes right back into the classroom to benefit our students.

Not only are our children the recipients of an exceptional education, they also receive the excellent school experience we all want for them. I look forward to serving VHEE this year.

Vestavia Hills Elementary West

agoetz200@yahoo.com

I am volunteering as Vestavia West’s PTO President as a way to give back to our wonderful school, teachers and staff. VHEW is a special place where you feel a part of the VHEW community the moment you step in the building.

I am honored to serve our school as PTO President in appreciation for all that the faculty and staff do for our children each and every day.

Vestavia Hills High School

kristintunnell3@gmail.com

The reason I am involved with the PTO is that I truly believe in taking care of the people that take care of those you love. By doing so I can be involved with my children’s education, help my children’s school(s), and give back to my community.