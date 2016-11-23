LPMS students raising money for leukemia research with penny wars

× Expand Photo courtesy of Regan Goldberg. LMPS students and faculty are committed to funding cancer research.

Students at Liberty Park Middle School are committed to funding blood cancer research and providing help and hope to thousands of patients and their families through the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Pennies for Patients program.

In the past two years, Liberty Park Middle School students and teachers have rallied together around their annual penny wars competition to raise more than $7,400 in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. This year, Liberty Park students and teachers feel empowered to do more and have committed to hitting their goal of $10,000. Teachers and administration have stepped up to the plate and are ready to take pies in the face, shave their heads and host a dance party for the entire school as a celebration for each fundraising benchmark reached.

However, Liberty Park students and teachers are committed to doing even more than funding a cure for blood cancers like childhood leukemia. Students and teachers are rallying behind two of their very own students who have battled blood cancer: Bella, who is in eighth grade, and Lauren, who is in sixth.

“I am so lucky to be at LPMS,” Lauren said. “My friends and teachers are the best and were a huge part of my fight against leukemia in elementary school. Today, we have an opportunity to fight for others together. Let’s exceed our fundraising goal to help find a cure for blood cancers. Go Lancers!”

“You learn that cancer should never be allowed to define who you are,” Debbie, Bella’s mother, said, “but instead, seek to live your life as best you can. As Bella said, ‘I don’t want to be treated any differently than anyone else.’”

“Thanks to research, nearly 90 percent of children with acute leukemia are now cured,” said Maggie Rountree, campaign manager of LLS’s Alabama/Gulf Coast Chapter, which is based in Birmingham.

“But there still is a long way to go. Leukemia affects more children than any other cancer, so LLS’s Student Series Programs provide a meaningful way for kids to help kids. Every dollar really does make a difference.”

The LLS Pennies for Patients program is designed to teach children how to set and reach goals, and the value of community involvement. Students will spend one to three weeks during the 2016-2017 school year on programs they designed to raise funds to help bring about a world without blood cancers. By contributing their spare change and participating in other special fundraising events, they will make someday today.

– Submitted by Regan Goldberg, executive director of the Alabama Gulf Coast Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.