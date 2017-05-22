Why do you love your father?

Vestavia Voice asked area elementary schools to submit art portraying why students love their dads.

This artwork is by students from Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park and was submitted by their art teacher, Melissa Gilmore.

Ella Stoll, 2nd grade

Bradford Williams, 3rd grade

Jackson Cheek, 2nd grade

Harry Smith, 3rd grade

Drew Teradikis, Kindergarten

Julian Aldana, 2nd grade

Banks Harmon, 2nd grade

Charlotte Self, 2nd grade

will Priebe, 2nd grade

Brooks Johnson, Kindergarten

Ryaan Singh, 2nd grade

Landon Guinn, 2nd grade

Katherine Crowe, 2nd grade

Bailey Corley, 3rd grade

Lily Xie, 3rd grade

Abigail Whitehead, 3rd grade

Hayden Perry, 2nd grade

Elli Dolatabadi, 3rd Grade

