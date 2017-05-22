Why do you love your father?

Vestavia Voice asked area elementary schools to submit art portraying why students love their dads.
This artwork is by students from Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park and was submitted by their art teacher, Melissa Gilmore.
Ella Stoll, 2nd grade
Bradford Williams, 3rd grade
Jackson Cheek, 2nd grade
Harry Smith, 3rd grade
Drew Teradikis, Kindergarten
Julian Aldana, 2nd grade
Banks Harmon, 2nd grade
Charlotte Self, 2nd grade
will Priebe, 2nd grade
Brooks Johnson, Kindergarten
Ryaan Singh, 2nd grade
Landon Guinn, 2nd grade
Katherine Crowe, 2nd grade
Bailey Corley, 3rd grade
Lily Xie, 3rd grade
Abigail Whitehead, 3rd grade
Hayden Perry, 2nd grade
Elli Dolatabadi, 3rd Grade