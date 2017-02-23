Liberty Park student among winners of statewide Smart Art Contest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools.

CollegeCounts – Alabama’s 529 college savings program – recently announced the winners of its SmartArt Contest.

The contest was open to all fourth grade students attending a public school in the state of Alabama. CollegeCounts, in partnership with the Alabama State Department of Education, offered a lesson on careers led by their school counselor ending with the students completing a 50-word narrative describing what they want to do after completing college along with accompanying artwork.

“We wanted this contest to serve as a catalyst for these young students to think early about their goals and let them know those dreams can be achieved, “said Young Boozer, treasurer for the state of Alabama and board chair for CollegeCounts.

Of the participating schools, one student from each school system was chosen as a first round winner. Fourth grader Jack Cobb was chosen as Liberty Park Elementary’s first round winner. Cobb and other winners’ artwork was then sent to the state Capitol and judged in a second round to determine the final statewide winners. Each first round winner received a $100 CollegeCounts 529 account contribution. Grand prize winners received an in-person visit from the state treasurer and a $529 contribution in CollegeCounts funds.

Although the competition has closed, parents are able to enroll for a CollegeCounts 529 account and begin saving for their student’s collegiate futures at any time. CollegeCounts has no minimum contribution requirement, allowing families to open accounts and save a little each month through quality investment funds.

Funds may be withdrawn and used at colleges, universities, trade schools and graduate schools at one-, two- and four-year schools in Alabama and across the U.S. Under the 529 Section of the tax code, special tax benefits are provided to families saving for future college expenses.

For more information about CollegeCounts, Alabama’s 529 Fund and how to open an account, please visit CollegeCounts529.com.

– Submitted by CollegeCounts.