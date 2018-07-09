Freeman announces rezoning recommendation

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Superintendent Todd Freeman talks with parents about rezoning options at an open house at Vestavia Hills Elementary East on June 13, 2018.

Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman released a video early Monday morning announcing his recommendation for rezoning the district’s elementary schools for the 2019-20 school year.

Out of five options originally presented to the board by Cooperative Strategies, Freeman has recommended option two, which fit within the four parameters set by Cooperative Strategies, Whit McGee, communications specialist for VHCS, said Monday.

Those four parameters are the zone’s proximity to schools, a neighborhood concept, the utilization of school space and the growth of population over time. In the video, Freeman said he received more than 430 comments in an online survey, as well as numerous calls and emails to himself and the school board.

“I genuinely appreciate your engagement in this important process,” Freeman said.

The board of education will vote on Freeman’s recommendations at a called meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m.

In his recommendation, Freeman made two modifications to the original option two plan. Those residing in Cahaba Heights Elementary zone 8 will remain in Cahaba Heights, as opposed to going to Gresham, as was originally called for in the plan, and a portion of Liberty Park zone 4 will go to Cahaba Heights.

Students at East, West and Gresham elementary schools will attend Pizitz Middle School for sixth through eighth grades while students at Cahaba Heights and Liberty Park elementary schools will attend Liberty Park Middle School.

McGee said while the current Pizitz Middle School campus will become a ninth-grade school, the board will vote at Tuesday’s meeting whether to transfer the Pizitz name to the newly-acquired Berry Middle School. The board will also vote on renaming Gresham to Vestavia Hills Elementary - Dolly Ridge.

The revised map showing the recommended rezoning boundaries can be found at https://www.vestavia.k12.al.us/cms/lib/AL01901476/Centricity/Domain/4/Rezoning%20Recommendation.pdf

“We are fortunate to live in a community where the ideal of an excellent education is a standard,” Freeman said. “Every member of the Vestavia Hills City Schools team is committed to providing a wonderful and engaging experience where all of our students can learn without limits, no matter which school they attend.”

Freeman’s video can be found at https://www.vestavia.k12.al.us/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=418&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=3475&PageID=1