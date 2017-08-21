Family fun abounds at Back 2 School in the Hills

× 1 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston Kids dance to “YMCA” at at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. × 2 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston Families gathered on the lawn to watch Moana as part of at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. × 3 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston Brownie Girl Scouts make smores pins to promote the group at at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. × 4 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston A child does a strength game at at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. × 5 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston Children make pompom flowers at a booth at at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. × 6 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston A child reaches for a balloon animal at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. × 7 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston A view of the festivities at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. × 8 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston Kids dance to “YMCA” at at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. × 9 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston Friends and family gathered on blankets and with lawn chairs to watch Moana at at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. × 10 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston A child waits on a balloon animal at at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. × 11 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston State Farm agent and former City Councilor John Henley hands out ice pops at at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. × 12 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston A small child jumps on an inflatable at at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017, which took place on Aug. 18 after being rescheduled due to rain. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields. Prev Next

The rain may have forced kids and parents to wait a week, but Back 2 School in the Hills proved to be just as much of a hit on Aug. 18 as it would have on the 12th.

Families piled into Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ballfields adjacent to Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights for the annual back to school event, complete with inflatables, activities, free food and more.

Hosted by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, this was the first year the event was held at the field, which chamber leaders said provided more space for activities and showing a movie.

Chamber President Karen Odle said she and her staff had been doing all kinds of anti-rain dances to keep the weather clear for the event, and as the sun set over Cahaba Heights, she said they were excited by the turn out.