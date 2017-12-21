VHEE opens new cafeteria

× Expand Photo courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools. From left, VHEE assistant principal Cindy Echols, VHEE principal Mark Richardson and VHEE child nutrition program manager Brenda Evans pose during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Vestavia Hills Elementary East’s new cafeteria Nov. 30, 2017.

After more than a year of construction, and a few delays, the students at Vestavia Hills Elementary East finally get to enjoy their state-of-the-art cafeteria.

On Nov. 27, students were able to eat lunch in the cafeteria for the first time, and on Nov. 30 the school held a formal ribbon cutting for the space.

The new cafeteria and space seats more than 275 students and faculty members, and the larger kitchen and prep space allows for a more robust kitchen operation.

Coming in under budget, the $4.105 million project is one of multiple the Vestavia Hills Board of Education has already put into motion to improve the common spaces and number of classrooms at the district’s elementary schools.

The VHEE cafeteria’s design is in line with many of the other projects Lathan Associates has designed for the district, and features high ceilings, ample natural light, modern fixtures and even outdoor seating options for students and faculty.

At the November event, Principal Mark Richardson, Assistant Principal Cindy Echols and Child Nutrition Program Manager Brenda Evans cut the ribbon to officially open the new space.

For more information about the ongoing facilities projects, visit vestavia.k12.al.us/facilities.