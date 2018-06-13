Vestavia teacher named finalist for Grammy music educator award

× Expand Courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Deanna Bell VHEE music teacher Deanna Bell

Vestavia Hills Elementary East music teacher Deanna Bell is one of two quarterfinalists from Alabama for the 2019 Music Educator Award, which is presented by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.

According to a release from Vestavia Hills City Schools this afternoon, Bell is among 188 teachers from kindergarten to college in the U.S. who have reached the quarter finals.

“I’m very excited to be considered for this honor,” Bell said in the release. “It’s only possible because of the amazing community we have in Vestavia Hills and their support of music education.”

Teachers who advance to the semifinals and finals will receive grants, and the final award recipient will be announced in February.

Bell has taught at East since 2013 and was named the school system's Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2016-2017. She is also an adjunct music instructor at UAB and conductor of the Birmingham Wind Ensemble.