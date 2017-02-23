A new approach to science at VHEE

This academic year, students at Vestavia Hills Elementary East (VHEE) are getting a fresh look at science.

“The Alabama science course of study calls for more hands-on, active learning than ever before,” said Principal Mark Richardson. “Our school has added even more opportunities for children to gather data, form hypotheses, conduct experiments, and design as engineers. All of these activities are designed to not only teach basic science concepts, but also to show our students how scientists and engineers approach questions and problems in the real world.”

All teachers were trained in the Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative (AMSTI) and are using hands-on modules from this training, as well as other resources such as the Mystery Science website.

Third graders recently tested gravity by designing a path to drop a small object and then redesigning the path to make the object fall more quickly in a second test. In second grade, students focus on earth materials and how they can be most effectively used based on their properties. They observe and test several different types of materials, from wood to rubber and paper to metal, by building towers and bridges using a variety of the materials.

First graders study light and sound, experimenting with shadows, refraction of ligh, and creating a drop chamber to help students differentiate between varieties of sounds. Kindergartners recently became weather engineers to design and construct shade structures for “friendly monsters” that needed shade on a hot day. After the structures were completed, students tested them outside, using thermometers to record the temperature on top of the structures and then underneath the structures after 10 minutes. If the temperature was cooler under the shade structure, it was a success!

“I absolutely love the new STEM-related curriculum that we are expanding this year,” said second grade teacher Jason Cooper. “I really feel like my students are getting a firmer grasp on scientific content and principles rather than just remembering some facts related to science. The great thing is that they love the hands-on component, and they also learn from both failures and successes through reflection and observation. It really is a wonderful lesson for many areas of their learning.”

“STEM-based activities have provided wonderful experiences for our students to enhance their curiosity and overall interest in learning,” said kindergarten teacher Lauren Richey. “We are creating life-long learners through this discovery process, and it has been truly profound to witness.”

