City, BOE officials holding information session about school board position

In advance of the Vestavia Hills City Council's future search to fill a slot on the Board of Education, Place 2 Councilor Kimberly Cookand BOE President Mark Hogewood will be offering information and guidance to anyone interested.

Cook and Hogewood will be present at the Panera Bread location in Vestavia Hills City Center at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, and any community members interested in learning more about the process of becoming a member of the school board are invited.

Cook said Hogewood will explain the ins-and-outs of serving on the school board, including basic responsibilities and duties, the kinds of challenges and decisions board members face and what qualifications may be helpful for a future board member to have.

Cook will answer questions and provide insight on what the Council will be looking for in a candidate, as well as the logistics of how to apply, what to expect from the interview process and more.

She said she will also take notes on what is discussed at the meeting, so those who are unable to attend the breakfast gathering can benefit from the information as well.