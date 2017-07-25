Chamber to kick off school year with Cahaba Heights celebration

× Expand File photo. Children play on inflatables during the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Back 2 School in the Hills event in 2016. This year’s celebration is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11.

For those not so excited about the first day of school Aug. 10, the city and the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce are hosting a kickoff event to start the school year on a fun note.

Back 2 School in the Hills will be Friday, Aug. 11, at the city’s baseball fields adjacent to Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.

Katie Woodruff with the Chamber said festivities were moved to the ballfields because the event’s popularity had caused it to outgrow Oliver Square.

This year’s Back to School in the Hills will include inflatables and rides for both kids and kids at heart by Deborah’s Party Rentals, as well as booths and giveaways from the event’s sponsors.

“There’s so much to celebrate as we kick off the school year in Vestavia Hills. Whether it's West earning a National Blue Ribbon again, new facilities opening in Cahaba Heights and Liberty Park, or the Rebels leading the state in academics and sports, we know it's going to be another great year for our schools,” said Lisa Christopher, membership and marketing consultant for the Chamber.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and there will also be a screening of a family movie beginning at dusk.

Woodruff said concessions stands at the baseball fields will be open selling food and drinks, but families are also welcome to bring their own picnics if they prefer.

Should the weather on Aug. 11 prove to be an issue, a rain date is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18.

For more information about Back to School in the Hills, visit the Chamber’s website at vestaviahills.org.