VHEC student wins state Arbor Day contest

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Billy Pope & ADCNR × 2 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Billy Pope & ADCNR Prev Next

Vestavia Hills Elementary Central fifth grader Ella Stephens got to spend part of Wednesday on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol thanks to her creativity and artistic eye.

Stephens was chosen as the winner of the 2017 Alabama Arbor Day Poster Contest, a competition that saw 2,766 entrants from 31 schools across the state.

Her piece, "Trees are terrific and forests are too!" was a response to the contest prompt "What Arbor Day means to me."

As the winner, Stephens was invited to the Capitol grounds for an Arbor Day tree planting ceremony with N. Gunter Guy, Jr., Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. She was also awarded a one-year membership worth $50 with the Alabama Urban Forestry Association as well as other prizes.

Stephens also received an Arbor Day proclamation signed by Governor Robert Bentley.

At the Feb. 22 Board of Education meeting, Stephens was also recognized by Superintendent Sheila Phillips for her accomplishment.