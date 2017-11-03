VHEC hosts cancer fundraiser

× Expand The Student Advisory Committee at VHEC.

The Student Advisory Committee from Vestavia Hills Elementary Central initiated a fundraiser recently partnering with elementary schools in Vestavia Hills to raise money for pediatric cancer.

After selling more than 500 “Fight Like a Rebel” t-shirts, the combined effort of the Elementary Schools raised over $5,000 to assist families within the community who are battling cancer. A portion of the proceeds were given to aTeam Ministries and Children’s Hospital, two local organizations that support pediatric cancer patients.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools.