BOE recognizes students for achievements in art

1 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Walker Brown
2 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Ellina Dolatabadi
3 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Abby Whyte
4 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Maddie Hazelton
5 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Campbell Price
6 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Michael Deering
7 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Cecilia Kong
8 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Zoe Harris
9 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Lana Chen
10 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Ella Kate Dewees
11 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Jesse Ponder
12 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Melissa Hall
13 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Lauren Sitarz
14 of 14
Courtesy of VHCS, by Esther Lee
After a lengthy work session and a short break, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education met to discuss a variety of business items.
But first, Superintendent Sheila Phillips took time to recognize the creativity and skill of several young artists.
Phillips introduced 12 students ranging from elementary to high school who have work submitted to the Alabama State Superintendent's Art Contest and presented their work to the board:
- Walker Brown, VHECH, Flower
- Ellie Dolatabadi, VHELP, City Cat
- Abby Whyte, VHEW, cubist self-portrait
- Maddie Hazelton, VHEE, watercolor mosaic
- Campbell Price, VHEC, The Angry Pharaoh
- Michael Deering, VHEC, Crazy Grid Traffic Light
- Cecilia Kong, Pizitz Middle School, Looking Up, (Kong was awarded Honorable Mention in the State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Exhibit)
- Zoe Harris, Liberty Park Middle School, drawing
- Lana Chen, VHHS, Through the Lens of Time
- Ella Kate Dewees, VHHS, Magnolia
- Jesse Ponder, VHHS, The Lily Pad
- Melissa Hall, VHHS, Hummingbird
- Esther Lee and Lauren Sitarz
Phillips also recognized Ella Stephens, who was won the Alabama Arbor Day Poster Contest.
In addition to the students, Vestavia Hills City School bus drivers were recognized for earning the state's top bus inspection award for the 12th year in a row, and Steve Brennan was honored as VHCS Bus Driver of the Year.
Board business included:
- Voting to approve the state initiative to provide non-traditional high school diploma options.
- Approving a supplement for a maintenance supervisor.
- Hearing construction updates from the current ongoing projects, which can be found at vestavia.k12.al.us/facilities.
- Hearing an update from Phillips about recent professional development efforts and athletic accomplishments.