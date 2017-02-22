BOE recognizes students for achievements in art

× 1 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Walker Brown × 2 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Ellina Dolatabadi × 3 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Abby Whyte × 4 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Maddie Hazelton × 5 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Campbell Price × 6 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Michael Deering × 7 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Cecilia Kong × 8 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Zoe Harris × 9 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Lana Chen × 10 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Ella Kate Dewees × 11 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Jesse Ponder × 12 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Melissa Hall × 13 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Lauren Sitarz × 14 of 14 Expand Courtesy of VHCS, by Esther Lee Prev Next

After a lengthy work session and a short break, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education met to discuss a variety of business items.

But first, Superintendent Sheila Phillips took time to recognize the creativity and skill of several young artists.

Phillips introduced 12 students ranging from elementary to high school who have work submitted to the Alabama State Superintendent's Art Contest and presented their work to the board:

Walker Brown, VHECH, Flower

Ellie Dolatabadi, VHELP, City Cat

Abby Whyte, VHEW, cubist self-portrait

Maddie Hazelton, VHEE, watercolor mosaic

Campbell Price, VHEC, The Angry Pharaoh

Michael Deering, VHEC, Crazy Grid Traffic Light

Cecilia Kong, Pizitz Middle School, Looking Up, (Kong was awarded Honorable Mention in the State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Exhibit)

Zoe Harris, Liberty Park Middle School, drawing

Lana Chen, VHHS, Through the Lens of Time

Ella Kate Dewees, VHHS, Magnolia

Jesse Ponder, VHHS, The Lily Pad

Melissa Hall, VHHS, Hummingbird

Esther Lee and Lauren Sitarz

Phillips also recognized Ella Stephens, who was won the Alabama Arbor Day Poster Contest.

In addition to the students, Vestavia Hills City School bus drivers were recognized for earning the state's top bus inspection award for the 12th year in a row, and Steve Brennan was honored as VHCS Bus Driver of the Year.

Board business included: