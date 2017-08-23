BOE names interim superintendent, hears budget and facilities updates at regular meeting

× Expand Emily Featherston BOE member David Powell shares his reasoning behind recommending Charles Mason for the interim superintendent role.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education has several items of business to attend to at its regularly scheduled August meeting Wednesday, including naming the interim superintendent.

Outgoing Superintendent Sheila Phillips announced at the end of July she would be retiring, effective Sept. 1, and BOE President Nancy Corona explained the process the board went through to find a temporary replacement.

Corona said as soon as the board began its search, they sought out the counsel of other superintendents, professional societies and stakeholders, and got a list of six initial candidates. That list was narrowed to three individuals, Corona said, who were interviewed.

Charles Mason, who served for 16 years as superintendent in Mountain Brook and was named Alabama Superintendent of the Year in 2004, was nominated at the meeting by BOE member David Powell.

“Dr. Mason was probably the most recommended guy we got,” Powell said. "He’s extremely well regarded by his peers.”

Powell said he believes Mason not only brings decades of public education experience, but a nice perspective that will be useful for some of the major projects within the district. Particularly, Powell said, the realignment of moving the ninth graders to the middle schools, as Mountain Brook's system utilizes the "junior high" model.

“Both with conviction and enthusiasm, I would recommend Charles Mason,” Powell said.

The board voted unanimously to approve the recommendation and to begin contract negotiations with Mason.

The board also heard a facilities update from Hoar Program Management's Greg Ellis, who explained how each of the projects throughout the district are progressing.

Notably, Ellis said work on the next project at Vestavia Hills Elementary West is expected to commence shortly, as the push to construct a new kitchen and cafeteria gets underway.

Ellis said the reconstruction meetings have been completed, the contractors have begun setting up, and demolition is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

He said there will be hiccups, but that the contractors are working with school administrators to ensure as smooth a process as possible.

In order to make the access road to the future kitchen wider and relocate some utility lines, Ellis said a portion of the road between the upper parking lot and the Wald Park pool will have to be closed, but not until after Labor Day and before fall baseball season.

Additionally, the board heard the first of the annual budget hearings. The next hearing will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 30

Other Board Business Included: