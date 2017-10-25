BOE approves superintendent search procedures, tentative timeline

× Expand Emily Featherston BOE member David Powell and Interim Superintendent Charles Mason listen to an update from CSFO Greg Maner.

While the work session hearing an update from Terry Jenkins of the Alabama Association of School Boards was postponed until Monday, Oct. 30, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education took another small step forward in the superintendent search process by announcing a tentative timeline.

The timeline, Interim Superintendent Charles Mason explained, is based on the board's discussions with Jenkins and the contract the board entered with AASB.

The approved timeline, with some items already complete, was:

Oct. 5-20: AASB conducts online community survey

October 18: Board members meet individually with consultant

October 19: AASB conducts community engagement meetings

October 30: AASB delivers community engagement results to Board

October 30: Board determines selection criteria

November 1: AASB launches search and posts vacancy

December 1: Application deadline

December 5: AASB screens applicants and selects finalists

December 19: AASB delivers finalist list to Board

January 8-12: Board conducts interviews of finalists

January 21-26: Board checks references and negotiates contract

Late February 2018: New superintendent’s start date

BOE member Steve Bendall stressed that the board is not held to the timeline, but rather folks should think of it as a guide.

“We’re not nailed to that, it’s like construction, it’s fluid,” he said.

On Oct. 30, Jenkins will present to the board in a public work session the results of the online community survey, along with the information gleaned from the smattering of meetings with the community, school faculty and staff and other stakeholders.

Also at the meeting, the board heard several updates from Chief Schools Financial Officer Greg Maner, including the purchase of a software system for faculty and staff to utilize for clocking in and out.

“We’ve got high hopes for this one," Maner said, explaining how the system would integrate with the school system's payroll program and eliminate some of the entering information by hand central office clerks are required to do now.

At current employee levels, the initial start up fee for the program will cost $12,000, with $2,980 as the quoted minimum monthly fee to use the software.

Other BOE Business Included: