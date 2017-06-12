BOE approves property agreement with city

× Expand Erica Techo The Vestavia Hills Board of Education during its June 12 meeting.

The Board of Education tonight approved a resolution to enter a property agreement with the city of Vestavia Hills. The resolution, which authorized an access, maintenance and shared parking agreement with the city, was approved at a specially called meeting on June 12.

The city will convey property on the north and south end of the Cahaba Heights Elementary property, according to the agreement. The north end is where a classroom addition and media center will be constructed, said Brennan Bell with Hoar Project Management. Property on the south end will be part of Phase 3 construction for VHECH, which includes more parking and an extended traffic loop.

The plan for 96 new parking spaces and an extended traffic loop on the south portion of the property was already part of the proposed plan, Bell said.

“On the north end of the site, the city has requested that on the portion of the property that they are conveying to the school board, that you add about 47 paved parking spaces,” Bell said. These spots will be to the north, near the classroom addition.

Paving and parking spaces for the 47 additional spots will cost about $75,000, Bell said, and the work on the south end of the site will cost around $2.2 million. That cost, he said, was already planned and budgeted for.

“We’ve worked quite a bit with the city on getting to this agreement, and I feel like it’s a mutual win-win here, as far as the needs parks and rec have, and of course our usage and the common use thereof,” said Superintendent Sheila Phillips.

The school board also approved personnel actions, which included retirements, resignations, reassignments, transfers, leaves of absence and employments.

“The primary reason that we needed to have a called board meeting, so thank you very much. This helps us move forward with many decisions that need to be made as we have positions come up,” Phillips said.

During her update, Phillips said during the regularly scheduled June 28 meeting, Steve Bendall will join the school board. Bendall was appointed to the school board on April 24. The board will also have the contract with Cooperative Strategies to monitor trends in demographics and other projections, at that meeting.

