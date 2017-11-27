BOE approves purchase contract for Gresham, awaits county approval

× Expand Courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools

In an early morning meeting Monday, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education voted to approve a contract for the purchase of Gresham Elementary School.

The contract formalizes the agreed-upon $6.75 million price tag for the school, and once approved by Jefferson County, becomes legally binding for both boards, subject to an inspection period and contingent upon approval by a federal district judge.

“This contract is very similar to the contract we used for Berry,” said BOE attorney Patrick Boone.

Boone, who drafted the contract, explained during discussion that the board will have 90 days after Jefferson County signs the contract to complete formal inspection of the property, and that the board should be approving a contract with an inspection firm in the coming weeks.

If something were to be found during that period that would make the board want to rescind its offer, it can still pull out of the agreement.

The property will need to be annexed into the city, but Boone explained that once that is complete, the contract allows Vestavia to use and improve the athletic facilities on the campus as well as make any other improvements that don't disrupt school activities.

The only other hurdle, Boone reminded the board, is getting a federal judge to sign off on the sale.

BOE President Nancy Corona asked if there is any reason to doubt that the federal judge would deny the request, and Boone said he doesn't have much experience in the matter, but that he didn't see why it would be an issue.

He said in his experience getting approval can take up to a year, but that hopefully that wouldn't be the case for this sale.

“I don’t anticipate that this will take very long,” he said.

The contract will go before the Jefferson County BOE in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, the board will consider plans for restructuring, with Interim Superintendent Charles Mason expected to announce his recommendation on Dec. 6.