'Be so great you can be counted on': Father of Philip Lutzenkirchen describes efforts at VHCS Foundation luncheon

× Expand Emily Featherston Mike Lutzenkirchen

The audience Mike Lutzenkirchen stepped in front of Tuesday was significantly different than those he usually speaks to, because guests at the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation luncheon were primarily parents, PTO members and administrators — and Lutzenkirchen usually speaks to teenagers.

Lutzenkirchen, founder and head of the Lutzie43 Foundation, spoke at the annual fundraising luncheon about his son Philip, and the way he tries to reach teens on the dangers of poor decision making and alcohol.

Philip played tight end at Auburn University as part of 2010 National Championship team, and became a household name for catching a difficult throw in that game.

But at age 23, Philip was killed in an automobile crash that authorities attributed to alcohol.

Ever since then, Lutzenkirchen has traveled the country, speaking upwards of 270 times about not only his son's death, but on the legacy he left and the lives he touched.

"I think there's a lesson that everybody can learn from Philip," Lutzenkirchen said. "He just had it in his heart to serve others ... I get to see him make a difference because of who he was — because he gave of himself."

He spoke of the times Philip supported children going through cancer treatments, and the way he served through Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

He told the parents and school stakeholders in the room about the different stories and lessons he tries to tell kids and teens when he talks, from the importance of wearing a seatbelt — which Philip was not when the crash occurred — to how to stand up to the increasing peer pressure of irresponsible alcohol consumption.

But it's not alcohol he's trying to demonize, Lutzenkirchen said, instead he's trying to instill the importance of making the right choices.

"Alcohol didn't kill my son. His decision making killed him," he said

In addition to his own speeches, Lutzenkirchen said the foundation has created the 43 Lessons to Legacy curriculum that schools and other groups can use to help build character.

One of the traits of the curriculum that Lutzenkirchen said adults can apply to those in their own lives, is that of being available.

And when it comes to making decisions, for both adults and teens, making great decisions, not just good ones, and being there for someone to make sure that they do too, can save lives.

"Be so great you can be counted on," he said.

Lutzenkirchen also encouraged guests to get involved with the schools foundation and continue to pour into the community.

For more information about the Lutzie 43 Foundation, visit lutzie43.org. For more information about the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation, visit vestaviafoundation.org.