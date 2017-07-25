Altamont JV team wins Scholars Bowl championship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Julie Beckwith/Altamont School. The Altamont JV Scholars Bowl team with their championship trophy.

Altamont’s JV Scholars Bowl team — comprised of Benjamin Tang, Asher Desai, Vivek Sasse, Kuleen Sasse, Henry Chang and Ahad Bashir and coached by Dr. Andrew Nelson — recently won the 35th annual National Academic Championship in New Orleans. Vivek and Kuleen Sasse are Vestavia Hills residents.

The championship match, held May 29, came down to the very last question. Altamont dominated early in the competition but fell behind as the contest progressed. The Altamont team only knew its standing when the announcer called, “final question and Altamont for the win.” Team captain Vivek Sasse gave the correct answer — Copernicus — to secure the championship.

– Submitted by Julie Beckwith/Altamont School.