Zaragoza, aTeam recognized at LVH awards

The list of things that define a city can be long, but in Vestavia Hills, it's the citizens that go above and beyond.

That's the message that speakers at the Leadership Vestavia Hills annual awards banquet reiterated over and over again.

Since 1996, when the group began, over 250 Vestavians have participated in Leadership Vestavia Hills, and each year the group recognizes a citizen or group of citizens for their work that goes even above what most do.

"This is what we're all about," said LVH founding coordinator Dennis Anderson, who is also the administrative pastor at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church.

As he got the March 3 evening going by recognizing the distinguished guests in attendance, Anderson mused that it's usually those who don't want recognition that are the ones who deserve it most.

"I've never been to one of these events where the recipients felt they deserved anything," he said, adding that those recognized were the same. "We had to get them to come."

Mayor Ashley Curry echoed his thoughts, pointing out that Vestavia is full of volunteers, a trait he said is the major reason the slogan "A Life Above" holds true.

"It takes that to make a city what it is," Curry said.

Alberto "Butch" Zaragoza, former mayor and fire chief, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his nearly five decades of service to the city of Vestavia Hills.

Former councilor John Henley introduced Zaragoza, walking through his notable accomplishments, including the change in form of government he said the then mayor pushed for, despite the fact it would mean a $50,000 a year pay cut for himself.

Zaragoza accepted his award by reflecting on his career with the fire service, the mentorship of former mayor Scotty McCallum, the things he was able to do as mayor and by thanking all of those who had worked with him over the years. He also thanked his family, particularly his wife Diane, and said that the Zaragozas aren't going anywhere, and will continue to serve Vestavia Hills in different ways.

Jan and Andy Thrower, co-founders and administrators of aTeam Ministries, were presented with the 2017 Distinguished Citizen Award.

In 2009, the Thrower's then 16-month-old son Anderson was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and the family began a multi-year battle with pediatric cancer.

While they were in the hospital with their son, Andy said their family received an immense outpouring of support from friends, neighbors and family, but realized that many families on the pediatric oncology floor were not receiving that support. Despite still going through their own pediatric cancer journey, Andy said they realized the time was right to start reaching out to other families in need, providing housing and financial support, among other things, to those facing the disease.

Andy shared several stories of what aTeam Ministries has been able to do and hopes to do before accepting the award with his wife and children, including Anderson, who is now a third grader at Vestavia Hills Elementary West.

LVH President Pauline Parker thanked sponsors and guests for their support of the event and the organization, and encouraged the audience to take inspiration from the honorees and continue making Vestavia Hills a better place to live and work.