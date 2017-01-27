Winter consignment sales return later this month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mindy Strevy. February will bring multiple consignment sales to the Vestavia Hills area, including Market on the Mountain, above, Whale of a Sale, left, and Butterflies and Bowties.

Little ones grow quickly, and for those parents looking to find new outfits for their children — and maybe unload clothes that are too small — there are three big consignment sales this month.

Market on the Mountain

Market on the Mountain returns to Mountaintop Community Church on Feb. 17-18.

Sale coordinator and assistant director of Mountaintots Christian Day School Mindy Stevy said organizers are excited to see regular consignors return, as well as meet new community members as they shop and sell.

Those who participate as consignors not only get to keep 70 percent of the sale price of their items but also are able to shop at an exclusive presale Feb. 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event who work two shifts can begin shopping at 5 p.m., and those serving one shift can begin at 6.

Consigning and volunteering are not the only ways to shop early, though, Stevy said.

Last year, the Market began a new “paid preview” sale, where customers could pay to shop before the general public.

This year, Stevy said there will be two tiers of presale admission Feb. 16. Those who pay $10 can shop at 5 p.m., and those who pay $5 can begin at 6:30 p.m.

Of course, the general sale will be free to the public Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, go to marketon

themountain.com.

Whale of a Sale

Whale of a Sale, hosted at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, is scheduled for Feb. 23-24.

The sale will be open Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., but no kids or strollers are allowed. On Friday, everyone is welcome from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with many items marked down to half off starting at noon.

Volunteers and consignors also are able to shop early the afternoon before the Thursday evening sale, which can help those shoppers beat the crowds of the public sale times.

Whale of a Sale consignors also receive 70 percent of the sale price with the other 30 percent donated to Vestavia Day School, which provides after-school, preschool and other childcare services.

Those interested in selling should have between 25 and 200 items.

For more information, go to thewhaleofasale.com.