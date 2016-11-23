Winter camps aim to introduce kids to music

× Expand Photo courtesy of Canvas Bag Media. Mason Music will host two camps for kids to introduce them to the world of music.

Whether they were inspired by a Christmas concert or special gift, or they are simply bored during the time between the holidays and the return of school, Mason Music is hoping to create an outlet for burgeoning musicians this winter.

During the final days of December, Mason Music will host two music camps at the studio in Cahaba Heights Dec. 27-29.

The primary camp is for students ages 6 to 9 who have little-to-no music experience. The Winter Camp for Beginners is a half-day camp designed to introduce students to different instruments such as piano, drums, violin and guitar in a fun setting. Students will meet in small groups with teachers for more focused instruction, as well as in large groups for games and activities.

“The goal of this camp is to allow students to explore their interest on several instruments and learn general music concepts like pitch and rhythm,” said Nicole Patton, Mason Music marketing director.

In addition to the beginners’ camp, Mason Music also will have a camp for preschoolers ages 3 to 5 themed after the Disney film “Frozen.”

“[The camp] is the perfect introduction for your little ones to ‘let it go’ and have fun exploring musical concepts in a creative environment,” Patton said.

The preschool camp is from 9 to 11 a.m. and is $75. The beginners’ camp is from 1 to 4 p.m. and is $125.

The registration deadline for both camps is Dec. 16.

For more information or to register, go to masonmusicstudios.com/camp.