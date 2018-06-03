Wing Ding draws hundreds

× 1 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Scott Allee and Denis Parker serve wings at for their group, "Wing Chung," at the annual Wing Ding competition. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 2 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. A balloon artist gives Charlie Davis a balloon sword at the annual Wing Ding competition. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 3 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 4 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 5 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 6 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 7 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 8 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 9 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 10 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 11 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 12 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Kaylie Butler ad Emory Carver serve wings as part of the "Wing Tang Clan" group at Wing Ding. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 13 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 14 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. × 15 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Leadership Vestavia Hills held their annual Wing Ding event at City Hall on June 2, 2018. Prev Next

Hundreds of people braved the midday heat on June 2 for the annual Wing Ding competition, held outside of Vestavia Hills City Hall.

Teams — some of which represented local businesses and groups of friends — gathered under tents to vie for the title of best chicken wings. Those who attended the event were able to taste test all the wings before voting for who they thought deserved the "People's Choice" award. Live music was also available, as was a kids zone and drinks provided by Back Forty Beer Company.

The annual competition was hosted by Leadership Vestavia Hills and benefitted the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. According to LVH, the event raised more than $12,000 last year for the Foundation.