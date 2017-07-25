What was the best part of your summer?

1 of 10
Nolan Everett, 10, VHEC
Going to the beach.
Susanna Everett, 6, VHEE
Going to the beach.
Sofia Ruiz, 14, VHHS
The beach.
Joseph Templeton, 7, VHEE
Swimming at the beach.
Will Carter, 6, VHEE
Going to the beach.
Linda Bai, 5, VHEW
Playing at the beach.
Hank Harris, 7, VHEW
Playing with his brother and sister at the beach.
Duke Harris, 7, VHEW
Family baseball games.
Shubham Patel, 11, Pizitz Middle School
Road trips.
Dillon Denham, 7, VHEE
Playing with his brother and sister.
Vestavia Voice wanted to know what kids thought was the best part of summer break and partnered with the staff at the Library in the Forest to find out.
The staff asked library guests ranging in age from 4 to 14 years old what they enjoyed most about their summer — as of late June — and each illustrated his or her favorite part.