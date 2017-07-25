What was the best part of your summer?

Nolan Everett, 10, VHEC

Going to the beach.

Susanna Everett, 6, VHEE

Going to the beach.

Sofia Ruiz, 14, VHHS

The beach.

Joseph Templeton, 7, VHEE

Swimming at the beach.

Will Carter, 6, VHEE

Going to the beach.

Linda Bai, 5, VHEW

Playing at the beach.

Hank Harris, 7, VHEW

Playing with his brother and sister at the beach.

Duke Harris, 7, VHEW

Family baseball games.

Shubham Patel, 11, Pizitz Middle School

Road trips.

Dillon Denham, 7, VHEE

Playing with his brother and sister.

Vestavia Voice wanted to know what kids thought was the best part of summer break and partnered with the staff at the Library in the Forest to find out. 

The staff asked library guests ranging in age from 4 to 14 years old what they enjoyed most about their summer — as of late June — and each illustrated his or her favorite part.

