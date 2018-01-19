What the tech?

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest users follow along during a Facebook 101 class taught by Bethany Mitchell. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Certified Apple Consultant Jeff Mann from Tech Ease explains iCloud storage during an Apple device technology class hosted by Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Jan. 9. Prev Next

Whether it’s using a smartphone for the first time or learning an unfamiliar software for a new job, most everyone has had at least one experience with technology that left them scratching their head.

At the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, however, Bethany Mitchell wants to change that.

To educate those looking for help navigating the world of technology, the library offers a variety of classes, workshops and consultations.

There are regular group class sessions, but Mitchell also offers one-on-one training on Tuesdays and Thursdays, “which is something rather unique to this library,” she said.

In the 1.5-hour group classes, Mitchell will go through a slideshow or work directly in the program the class is focused on, and students work and follow along in the program in real time.

“I try to pack my classes,” she said.

The most popular classes are the beginner Microsoft Word, Excel and other basic software classes, in which Mitchell said she usually sees the most novice individuals.

However, she said, the Facebook 101 class has recently been well attended, and those participants are excited to learn about the more nuanced features of social media, such as “unfollowing” rather than terminating a digital friendship.

“I think it’s just a fun class with lots of interaction,” she said.

For those intimidated by a group setting or who have questions about topics that aren’t on the calendar, Mitchell schedules 30-minute one-on-one consultation sessions.

“It’s really anything I think I can help them with,” she said.

In those sessions, Mitchell said she tries to pinpoint exactly how the individual wants to use his or her device or program so that she can best coach them through it.

Beyond just how to use a computer or software, Mitchell said, she has also helped people with resumes, setting up and using email accounts and how to download online books or other library resources.

Mitchell said the classes and one-on-one sessions generally see more senior adults than young people.

“There’s a lot of people who just don’t know how to use their devices and are ‘scared’ of them,” she said, but added that the library also offers more intermediate and business-focused classes, which see more of a range of attendees.

Classes are open to any age and are free.

To register for a class, Mitchell recommended calling her office at least a week in advance, as the limited space in the technology classroom causes the classes to fill up quickly.

For information on one-on-one sessions, those interested should also directly contact Mitchell to describe the type of issue they are having or technology they are interested in learning about. If she isn’t an expert herself, Mitchell said, she can find someone at the library or in the community who is.

Mitchell can be reached at 978-4679, and more information, as well as online tutorials, can be found at vestavialibrary.org/technology.