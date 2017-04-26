What do you love about your mother?

× 1 of 10 Expand “My mom is calm, nice and active.” ‒ Daniel Dillon, VHELP × 2 of 10 Expand Kindly Sell, VHECH × 3 of 10 Expand “I love my mom because she is sweet and watches movies with me and she is so so so so so so so so so very nice. She does art a lot with me and she cleans my room. I love her a lot as you can tell.” ‒ Jordana Cash, VHECH × 4 of 10 Expand I like my mommy’s food that she does.” ‒ Amanda Nunes, VHECH × 5 of 10 Expand “I [love] my mom because she is a fighter! (She went through cancer).” ‒ Ella Joy Bragan McKinnon, VHELP × 6 of 10 Expand “I love my mom because she makes dresses.” ‒ Leah Meeks, VHELP × 7 of 10 Expand “My mom is special because she helps people every day.” ‒ Liam Hardy, VHECH × 8 of 10 Expand “I like [my mom] because I love [her].” ‒ Alex Vakakes, VHELP × 9 of 10 Expand “I love my mom because she makes me meals.” ‒ Addison Ringer, VHELP × 10 of 10 Expand “She is the best! I love my mom because she is sweet, kind, and cares for me! Also, she respects and loves me!” ‒ Ella Wyatt, VHELP Prev Next

To celebrate Mother’s Day, the Vestavia Voice reached out to Vestavia Hills elementary schools to find out what students love about their mothers. Students from Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights and Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park submitted their artwork and the thing they love most about their mom.

While many students referenced their moms being nice or their cooking skills, others were a little more creative.