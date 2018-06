× Expand I Love America Day

Due to inclement weather, I Love America Night scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Wald Park has been postponed to Monday, July 2, Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Odle said.

The Pops in the Park concert will go on at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, but was moved inside to Shades Mountain Baptist Church, Odle said.

Check out the event's Facebook page, "I Love America Night," for more details.