Wald Park opening pool around Memorial Day for summer season

× Expand Staff photo. A child gets his face painted during an outdoor summer event in 2016.

For Vestavia residents ready to dive into summer, the city is gearing up for another year of fun outdoor activities.

I Love America Night is June 29 at 6 p.m. on the Wald Park baseball fields. Sponsors will have booths with giveaways, and a children’s area will offer inflatables and other activities.

The Shades Mountain Baptist Church Orchestra will give a Pops in the Park concert featuring patriotic music, and a family movie will be shown at dusk.

“I Love America Night is a great way to celebrate Independence Day with our community,” said Katie Woodruff with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. “We have something for every age group to enjoy, and we hope to see everyone there on June 29.”

The Wald Park pool also will open for the summer around Memorial Day with the date to be announced. The hours and fees will be the same as last year for Vestavia residents:

► The pool will be open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6:50 p.m., Thursday for an additional two hours until 8:50 p.m. for family fun night, and Sunday from 2-6:50 p.m.

► The fees are $70 for children 12 and younger, $85 for ages 13-54 and $35 for senior adults 55 and up. There is a $300 cap per family. Nonresidents may apply for double rates. Badge sales begin May 1.

Those interested in swim lessons may contact Madelyn Keith at waldparkswimlessons@gmail.com.

For more information, go to vhal.org.