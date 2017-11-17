Voices of the South marks holiday with harmony

× Expand Photo courtesy of Voices of the South. The Voices of the South men’s barbershop chorus performs at the Lyric Theatre in 2016. The chorus practices weekly in Vestavia Hills and is the performing chorus of the Central Alabama Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

Throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas Day there is no shortage of holiday-themed music, as stores and restaurants play the classics from open to close, and children are dressed in their best for their winter performances.

But only one concert features an entire chorus of barbershop singers: the Voices of the South presents Christmas at the Lyric.

Voices of the South is a men’s barbershop chorus that meets weekly at St. Mark United Methodist Church for rehearsal and fellowship. This year, they will be returning to the historic Lyric Theatre in downtown Birmingham for their annual Christmas concert, on Saturday, Dec. 9.

This year, Voices of the South will be joined by Iron City Singers, a recently-formed co-ed group under the direction of Charles Henry.

Marketing specialist for the group Dennis Jones said three members of the Voices of the South chorus are also in Iron City Singers, and that to fill a two-hour show, they decided to partner up.

Iron City Singers will be performing both religious and holiday music, and will showcase both male and female voices where the barbershop chorus cannot.

“They’re very good at what they do,” Jones said.

He said this year’s music will include music curated by Daniel Hipps and will feature many Christmas and holiday season favorites.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Lyric, which is located at 1800 Third Ave. N. and has street and limited lot parking available.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased online or by calling the Lyric box office at 252-2262. Jones said in early November that tickets were going fast, and he suggested those interested purchase them as soon as possible.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lyricbham.com/event/voices-south-presents-christmas-lyric.