VHUMC offering service for those with memory care issues

Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church has started a new memory-care service in addition to its multiple services and ministries.

The Sacred Connections Special Worship Service was created for people who deal with memory care issues or the inability to attend worship due to physical limitations.

This service is designed for individuals who have memory care needs or physical limitations, as well as for their caretakers. The service at VHUMC consists of singing many old familiar hymns and songs. Well-known scripture and a message also are included in the service.

“We started Sacred Connections as a way to help people with memory loss issues reach back into the depths of their soul and to remember how much they matter to God,” said the Rev. Dr. William B. Brunson, VHUMC senior minister. “It is beautiful to see how they reconnect with their faith as they sing familiar hymns, quote the creeds and recite [and] pray the Lord's Prayer.”

The Sacred Connections Service is every third Thursday at 10:30 a.m. VHUMC encourages people to bring any friends or family members who could benefit from this service. Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church also offers Alzheimer’s support group meetings on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's Disease.

“Alzheimer's and dementia often take the memories of our loved ones, but that doesn't mean that we love them less, or that God loves them less.” Brunson said. “The Sacred Connections service helps our church reach out and share God's love with some of His most precious children.”

Vestavia Hills United Methodist church offers other types of services on Sundays. VHUMC offers a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. There is a Word and Table service at 9:45 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. A Sunday evening service is also offered at 5 p.m.

For more information about memory care and other services at VHUMC, go to vhumc.org.