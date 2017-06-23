VHPD hosts Youth Leadership Challenge to foster relationships

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Police Department. Cadets learn about crime scene investigation during the week-long program.

Last month, the Vestavia Hills Police Department was given a special assignment: training 22 teenagers in what it means to work in public safety.

VHPD welcomed 22 rising ninth through 12th graders for its inaugural Youth Leadership Challenge.

From physical training and self-defense to threat assessment and leadership, the teens went through a series of classes, workshops and trainings to acquaint them with the ins and outs of being a police officer.

The goal, Captain Brian Gilham said, was to foster a relationship with the young people – part of the department’s focus on being in and among the community it serves.

“The whole premise of it is to afford them opportunities to get to know us,” he said.

The cadets — 19 young men and three young women — spent the entire week with the department. The week began with orientation and leadership classes, with the cadets meeting various department heads and task force leaders.

As the week went on, the cadets went through various training exercises, many of which police officers have to complete themselves when training for the job.

Cadets took part in the same physical fitness tests officers are required to complete. They also learned about gun safety and how to complete a safe traffic stop, saw the workings of the K9 Unit, were certified in CPR and saw demonstrations of how the department uses technology in search and rescue missions.

Most of the cadets are Vestavia Hills High School students, and Gilham said the programming was aimed at being both fun and informative.

“Most of it is what we thought would be fun, and we thought it would be challenging, as well,” he said.

The idea for the program came after VHPD Chief Dan Rary went to a chiefs’ conference and learned about how other departments held similar events.

Right now, the Challenge is expected to be an annual event, and Gilham said the department hopes to make the program more competitive in the future, potentially offering college credit for the cadets.

The reasoning behind hosting such an event boils down to a need to connect with the community–especially the young people in the community.

“Police officers are people. We’re people who have the responsibility to keep the community safe,” Gilham said, adding that forecasts indicate there will be a struggle in years to come to recruit and retain public safety personnel.

Gilham said the inaugural Challenge has so far been a success, and that the department wanted to thank the community partners that made it possible.