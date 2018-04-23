VHHS student wins top Girl Scout honor

× Expand Penfield

Caroline Penfield, a senior at Vestavia Hills High School, has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn for her project, “Student Activism for Women.”

Her project focused on gender inequality and the lack of female political participation in her high school. She tackled this issue by starting a Student Activism for Women Club, which give girls an outlet to talk about issues, encourages them to speak up against harassment, inspires them with STEM activities, and allows them to give back to the community through volunteering. Her club collected 1,000 cans for a food drive and more than 50 boxes of feminine products for a homeless shelter, made support bags for the all-girl middle school robotics team, and is seeing members work in state and national political internships. Speakers from the D.C. Women’s March and the Women’s fund shared what they do and how to get involved.

The club also doubled in size from the first to second year, thanks to informational sessions and media exposure.

“As a sophomore, I felt like there were very few people in my school who shared my passions and concerns about this issue,” Penfield said. “Through starting this club, I have been able to see there are a lot of students who care about this and want to be involved. As a senior, being able to bring light to issues other women face and giving girls an outlet to talk about them is what I am most proud of.”

Penfield will study political science and public policy in the fall, but is still deciding on which college to attend.

“By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award,” said Karen Peterlin, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama, “Caroline has become a community leader. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.”

Penfield will be recognized for earning her Gold Award at the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama G.I.R.L. Recognition Ceremony on April 29 at Wallace State in Hanceville.

– Submitted by Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama.