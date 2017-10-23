VHHS student named DYW of Jefferson County

× Expand Photo courtesy of Miranda Wesley. DYW of Jefferson County finalists from left: Joanna Hotten, Brooke Tarrant and Sarah Zhao.

July 22, Brooke Tarrant, a senior at Vestavia Hills High School, was named as the 2018 Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County (formerly Jefferson County’s Junior Miss) after a 2-day program held at Vestavia Hills High School. Tarrant will advance to the Distinguished Young Women Program of Alabama in Montgomery in January where she will compete for over $40,000 in cash-tuition scholarships and over $1 million in college granted scholarships.

First alternate was Sarah Zhao (Vestavia Hills High School), and Joanna Hotten (Vestavia Hills High School) was named Second Alternate. Other finalists included Reagan Handley (Gardendale High School), Della Jones (Briarwood Christian High School), Senna House (Hoover High School), Celena McLaren (Hoover High School), Natalie Harris (John Carroll Catholic High School), Virginia Macoy (Vestavia Hills High School), and Sarah Gladney (Mountain Brook High School).

Founded in 1958 in Mobile, America’s Junior Miss, now Distinguished Young Women, is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. During its 55 years of operation, the program has provided life-changing experiences for more than 700,000 young women and has awarded more than $93 million in cash scholarships to young women across the nation.

During the 2018 program, participants were awarded over $12,000 in cash-tuition scholarships. Dates for the 2019 program will be announced in the coming months. For more information about the program, contact Eddie Macksoud at jefferson@distinguishedyw.org or 907-0210.

– Submitted by Miranda Wesley.