VHHS sophomore, model Grace Davis to compete in Miss Amazing Pageant

× Expand Photo courtesy of Model Makers Group. Grace Davis was crowned Miss Amazing Junior Teen of Alabama in February and will compete for the national title in November.

This fall, Vestavia Hills High School sophomore Grace Davis will be living the dream of many young women: competing for the national title in her age group in the Miss Amazing Pageant.

Grace, 15, is the current reigning Miss Amazing Junior Teen of Alabama. She has done modeling campaigns for Soca Clothing and Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea, takes private cheer and tumbling classes and frequently performs at Summer Show Offs Camp and Holiday Show Offs Camp.

Grace was born with Down syndrome but learned to read at 22 months old and, through early intervention at the Bell Center, has mastered everything from athletics and performance arts to youth leadership and activities at her church.

“She has high aspirations, and I’m not going to say no to anything,” said Laura Davis, Grace’s mother.

The Miss Amazing Pageant began in 2007 as an opportunity for girls and women with disabilities to be empowered and show the world the amazing work they can do.

Laura said this year was the first time Alabama held its own pageant, which took place in February in Warrior.

It was also Grace’s first pageant, but Laura said her daughter took to it immediately, showing no signs of stage fright and especially enjoying getting to dress up. “She loved it,” Laura said. “She does very well.”

The teen will compete in November for her age group’s title in the national event, and while the competition will be stiff, Laura said she and her daughter are excited.

The Miss Amazing Pageant is held every two years, and is open to girls and women 5 years old or older “who have an IEP, IPP, 504 plan, SSI or a physician’s document proving disability.”

Participants go through a one-on-one interview with the judges to practice their personal communication skills, take to the stage in an evening-wear presentation and are given the chance to introduce themselves to an audience. Each can also participate in the talent showcase, but participation is optional.

Laura said the skills Miss Amazing fosters are incredibly important for those with a disability.

“It’s great experience just to be in front of people,” she said, adding that the personal interview can also prepare participants for situations like job interviews.

And while it is a competition, Laura said the program was also laid back.

Laura said she hopes that Grace’s experience can bring awareness to those just starting a journey with Down syndrome or any disability that there are no limits.

“The main thing is, is just to show people what she can do,” she said. “I just want to give them hope.”

She added that she encouraged parents of girls and young women with disabilities to consider the pageant.

For more information about the pageant, visit missamazing.org.