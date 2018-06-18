VHHS choral group to sing at national conference

× Expand Meg Rudolph, Vestavia Hills City Schools. The 2017-2018 edition of Just Singin’.

A Vestavia Hills High School choral group will perform at a national music conference next year.

Just Singin’, the school’s a cappella student vocal group, has been invited to perform during the American Choral Directors’ Association (ACDA) national conference in February 2019. The conference will take place in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just Singin’ was chosen to perform from a group of 225 auditioning choirs from around the world, according to a release from ACDA. It is the first time a public school choir from Alabama has been invited to sing at the conference.

“This is an unbelievable achievement for this group,” said Megan Rudolph, Vestavia Hills High School choral department director.

“There are groups that try for years to get invited to sing at this conference. It’s so humbling to be chosen to share the stage with some of the world’s best choirs,” she said.

Formed in 2006, Just Singin’ is a select group of 10th through 12th grade vocalists performing a cappella pop music. Students in Just Singin’ are also members of at least one other choir at the school. The group sings at community events throughout Vestavia Hills.

The group is perhaps best known for a viral video from December 2016. The group was videoed singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in a stairwell at Vestavia Hills High School during the school’s holiday music show. The video received more than one million views on Facebook and YouTube.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools.