VHEE hosts Careers on Wheels Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. Students get an explanation of an Alabama Power rig by its driver during the “Careers on Wheels” day.

This year, to celebrate Career Day at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, the school counselors, Kelsey Brown and Keisha Crane, planned a fun event called “Careers on Wheels” to get students thinking about careers in a whole new way.

The students were able to tour through a lineup of vehicles outside of the school, stopping along the way to hear from each driver about his or her career.

Posters were next to each vehicle showing which school subjects were important to study for each specific career. Various careers were represented by vehicles from the Vestavia Hills Fire Department, Vestavia Hills Police Department, Alabama Power, Army, Buffalo Rock, CBS 42 News, Jox 94.5 and City Bowls 2.

The students, teachers, faculty, and even the vehicle drivers all seemed to be having a great time.

One teacher reported: “Great job on the Career Day on Wheels. My kids were really engaged and interested and I think they really learned a lot about some careers they might not have thought about otherwise. Thanks for coming up with something creative.”

Mrs. Brown said: “Planning for this day was a lot of hard work, but seeing everyone so excited and engaged in learning about careers was our ultimate goal, so we considered this a big success. We look forward to growing this event in the future.”

– Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools.