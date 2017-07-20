Vestavia students win Alfa Foundation scholarship

× 1 of 3 Expand 332022003328 Caroline Dyess × 2 of 3 Expand John Cibber Johnston × 3 of 3 Expand Anna Dyess Prev Next

Three Vestavia graduates were among the six Jefferson County students who received $1,000 scholarships from the Alfa Foundation this year.

Those graduates included Anna Dyess, a junior at Auburn University studying secondary education; Caroline Dyess, an Auburn sophomore studying biomedical sciences; and John Connor Johnston, an Auburn freshman studying engineering.

They are among 100 students from across the state who will reap the rewards of an Alabama Farmers Federation membership when they pay their tuition fees this fall.

In its fourth year, the Alfa Foundation has again distributed $100,000 in scholarships to 100 college students studying at Alabama technical schools, colleges or universities. The scholarship may be used for tuition, fees, books or supplies.

“Alfa is proud to support students who are working hard to educate themselves and develop workforce skills,” said Alfa Insurance and Federation President Jimmy Parnell. “These students are the future of our state and nation, and I hope the scholarship will relieve some of the stress of paying for school.”

The students represent 45 counties and 22 schools.

-Submitted by Alfa Insurance