Vestavia resident to participate in Real Men Wear Pink campaign

During the month of October, Tommy Spina will be wearing something pink every single day.

Spina, a Vestavia Hills resident since 2000, is one of 25 men participating in the American Cancer Society’s local Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser and awareness campaign for breast cancer. The campaign includes prominent business owners and personalities from around Birmingham, including George McMillan, the owner and executive chef of FoodBar in Cahaba Heights. Spina is a criminal defense attorney at Fawal and Spina, and he was formerly a 15-year municipal judge for Vestavia Hills.

“People used to say everyone knows someone who’s had breast cancer. In the past few months and years, I’ve learned something else: Everyone has someone close to them who has had breast cancer,” Spina said.

The campaign kicked off on Sept. 28. Spina and all participants have committed to wear pink every day throughout October and raise a minimum of $2,500. This is his first time being part of Real Men Wear Pink, and Spina said he plans to focus on individual donations from family, friends and community members.

Spina said he decided to participate to help increase the odds of early detection so fewer women become victims of breast cancer.

I have experienced firsthand, with family and close friends, the tremendous impact breast cancer has on the women who fight it and the loved ones who support them,” Spina said.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign will wrap up on Oct. 26 with a party recognizing the Pink Man of the Year, who raises the most money.

Learn more and donate to the Real Men candidates at realmenbham.com.