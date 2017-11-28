Vestavia kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

1 of 35
The sound of children's voices singing holiday favorite tunes filled the air of the front lawn of City Hall Monday night, as Vestavia Hills officially launched into the holiday season.
The annual Tree Lighting Festival is the first event of the 2017 iteration of Holiday in the Hills, and Mayor Ashley Curry kicked off the event by counting down to the official lighting of the tree, accompanied by city councilors.
Performances included: Vestavia Hills Elementary East Choir, Vestavia Hills High School Rockettes, Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park Singers, The Magic City Nutcracker, Pizitz Middle School Choir and students from Birmingham School of Music.
Inside city hall, local businesses and community groups welcomed guests with cookies and other treats, and Santa posed for photos with kids and families, though some youngsters weren't so sure of him.
The next Holiday in the Hills event, Breakfast with Santa, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 beginning at 7:30 a.m.
[For a full list of this year's holiday events, read our round up here.]
Nutcracker Ballet
