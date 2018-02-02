Vestavia hosts Wills for Heroes event

× 1 of 3 Expand Lexi Coon. Officer Richard Frazier, far right, listens as Cassandra Adams, center, and Curtis Peacock speak to him over documents at the Wills for Heroes clinic on Feb. 2. × 2 of 3 Expand Lexi Coon. Curtis Peacock, a Vestavia Hills police officer and attorney, gave Cassandra Adams of Cumberland School of Law a special thank-you for the work she has done with Wills for Heroes. × 3 of 3 Expand Lexi Coon. Curtis Peacock, a Vestavia Hills police officer and attorney, gave Cassandra Adams of Cumberland School of Law a special thank-you for the work she has done with Wills for Heroes. Prev Next

On Friday, Feb. 2, Vestavia Hills hosted the second Wills for Heroes clinic, an event designed to help provide first responders with wills, living wills and powers of attorney.

Curtis Peacock, local attorney and Vestavia Hills police officer, first brought Wills for Heroes to Vestavia in 2015 as a way to help first responders create wills, power of attorney and living wills pro bono. Peacock learned of the idea — which originated in South Carolina — through attorney newsletters. After seeing many new hires in the police and fire departments, he said he wanted to host a local clinic too.

Peacock said he saw it as a way to "bring the police and fire departments together," and give a service to those whose daily job has great risk.

"We want them to have something in place and give them an option to have that in place," Peacock said.

With the efforts of the Birmingham Bar Volunteer Lawyers program and Cassandra Adams with the Cumberland School of Law, Peacock estimated that the clinic has helped about 70 individuals in its two sessions. Adams also helped bring in law students from Cumberland School of Law as volunteers and witnesses to the process.

Adams said the first responders put their lives at risk every day, so the volunteers are happy to spend on day working with them on "hugely important documents."

"It's a privilege," she said.