Vestavia Hills resident to take part in international pageant

Vestavia Hills resident Ashley Gann will represent the state as Mrs. Alabama International 2017, traveling to Charleston, West Virginia, in August to compete on the international level.

The Mrs. International system promotes today’s married women, their accomplishments and commitment to family and marriage.

As the morning meteorologist for CBS 42, Gann has a love for science, which is why she chose promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) as her platform.

As Mrs. Alabama International 2017, Gann hopes to fight stereotypes and encourage youth, especially young girls, to engage in STEM subjects early and hold onto them through their adulthood. Gann is supported and sponsored by CBS 42 (WIAT). Her mission is to promote family, marriage and a better future for the next generation.

Follow Gann’s pageant performance on Facebook at “Ashley Gann Mrs. Alabama International” or Twitter, @wxbyashley.

– Submitted by Ashley Gann.