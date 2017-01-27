Vestavia freshman Wertheimer receives Eagle Scout award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dan Wertheimer. William Wertheimer earned an Eagle Scout ranking in September. He built a message board and landscaped The Red Barn for his leadership project.

William Wertheimer of Vestavia Hills was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on Sept. 8.

As a member of Troop 76 at Liberty Crossings United Methodist Church, he earned 23 merit badges, served in several leadership positions and participated in many service projects.

Even after his Eagle Scout, Wertheimer continues to be an active part of his troop.

For his Eagle Scout leadership project, Wertheimer built a message board and landscaped at The Red Barn, which provides programs for children and veterans. The project took 194 hours to complete and used a total of 32 workers.

He raised more funds than were needed for his project and was able to make a platinum donation of the excess to The Red Barn.

Wertheimer is a freshman at Vestavia Hills High School, where he participates in Habitat for Humanity and Latin Club. He is a member of Liberty Crossings United Methodist Church and participates in the high school youth group there.

He is the son of Carrie and Dan Wertheimer and has two siblings, Drew and Grace.

– Submitted by Dan Wertheimer.