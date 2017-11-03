Vestavia Democrats organize club

× Expand David Putman speaks to members of the Vestavia Democratic Club.

Unprecedented widespread interest in Alabama’s special election for U.S. Senate, pitting Doug Jones (D) against Roy Moore (R), has encouraged Vestavia Hills residents to organize the Vestavia Democratic Club.

The group, which now numbers more than 150 members, meets every Sunday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. in the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Organizers include Vestavia resident David J. Putman, himself a former challenger in the Sixth District U.S. Congressional race. Club goals include turning out the vote for Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 special election and organizing “over-the-mountain” voters for future state and national elections.

According to Putman there is some confusion among voters about the new Alabama law prohibiting “crossover” voting. Putman said, “One of our current issues is educating voters and dispelling the rumor that if you voted in the Republican primary or runoff, you must vote for the Republican in the special election.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth. Everyone is entitled to vote in the special election for the candidate of their choice. Vestavia Democrats are working hard to let folks know that. And, of course we think the best candidate is Doug Jones,” Putman said.

The club will continue to organize after the Dec. 12 election by recruiting, training and supporting candidates in local, state and national political contests set for November 2018 and beyond.

The Vestavia Democratic Club has a Facebook page called “Vestavia Democrat Club” and interested residents of Vestavia and neighboring communities are encouraged to join or email the club at vestaviademocratsclub@gmail.com.

Submitted by Frank Holden.