× Expand Photo courtesy of Ashley Schornack. Members of Girl Scout Brownie Troop 735.

Girl Scout Brownie Troop 735 recently visited the Birmingham Botanical Gardens to earn their “Bugs” badges. The troop also toured City Hall and the Vestavia Police Department and had the chance to meet Mayor Ashley Curry as part of their “Celebrate Community” badge requirements.

‒ Submitted by Ashley Schornack.