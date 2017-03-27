Vestavia and Hoover communities to pack 300,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger

In the time it takes you to read this sentence, about 16 people will die of hunger. The majority will be children. It’s a heartbreaking statistic, but it’s one that each of us has the power to change, for less than the cost of a cup of coffee.

Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church is hosting a Rise Against Hunger event — formerly Stop Hunger Now — April 23-25.

Members of VHUMC, Bluff Park United Methodist and other Hoover and Vestavia churches as well as individuals from all over the Birmingham metro area will join forces to pack 300,000 meals in a three-day period.

Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief agency, has coordinated the distribution of food and other lifesaving aid to children and families in countries all over the world for more than 15 years. Its meal packaging program allows hundreds of volunteers to quickly package rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and a flavoring mix containing 23 vitamins and minerals into small packets.

Each meal costs only $0.29. The food stores easily, has a shelf life of two years, transports quickly and saves lives. Once packaged, the food is sent to schools, orphanages and crisis relief agencies all over the world. Rise Against Hunger has provided more than 180 million meals to people in 65 countries.

“This is our third time to host this meal packaging event, and lots of people from the Vestavia and Hoover communities have been working all year to prepare for it,” said Bo Porter, team leader for the event. “It is a fun way for each and every person ages 4 and up to be in service.”

Hundreds of volunteers will package the meals in assembly-line fashion during the high-energy, fast-paced shifts. A gong will sound each time a certain number of meals is packaged.

The event is open to the public. Packaging shifts start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, and continue through 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

For more information or to register, visit vhumc.org.

– Submitted by Scottie Vickery.