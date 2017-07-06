Unpredictable weather no match for I Love America Night

1 of 24
Emily Featherston
2 of 24
Emily Featherston
3 of 24
Emily Featherston
4 of 24
Emily Featherston
5 of 24
Emily Featherston
6 of 24
Emily Featherston
7 of 24
Emily Featherston
8 of 24
Emily Featherston
9 of 24
Emily Featherston
10 of 24
Emily Featherston
11 of 24
Emily Featherston
12 of 24
Emily Featherston
13 of 24
Emily Featherston
14 of 24
Emily Featherston
15 of 24
Emily Featherston
16 of 24
Emily Featherston
17 of 24
Emily Featherston
18 of 24
Emily Featherston
19 of 24
Emily Featherston
20 of 24
Emily Featherston
21 of 24
Emily Featherston
22 of 24
Emily Featherston
23 of 24
Emily Featherston
24 of 24
Emily Featherston
Chamber of Commerce President Karen Odle had it on good word — the word of meteorologist James Spann— that it wasn't going to storm during I Love America Night.
And though the fields were a little muddy and dark clouds threatened, folks came out in force to celebrate the 36th annual event.
The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 29, but heavy rains and storms forced the Chamber to push back to the rain date.
Local businesses and community groups welcomed guests to the celebration, providing give-aways and snacks.
The Chamber also officially introduced 2017's Vestavia Hills Living Magazine.
Chamber Board Chair Roger Steur thanked everyone for coming, and thanked the Shades Mountain Baptist Church orchestra for performing on the original event date.
For another look at the event, check out our Facebook Live interview with the Chamber's Katie Woodruff, who walked us through the event and introduced us to some of the vendors.