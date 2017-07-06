Unpredictable weather no match for I Love America Night

× 1 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 13 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 14 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 15 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 16 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 17 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 18 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 19 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 20 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 21 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 22 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 23 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston × 24 of 24 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

Chamber of Commerce President Karen Odle had it on good word — the word of meteorologist James Spann— that it wasn't going to storm during I Love America Night.

And though the fields were a little muddy and dark clouds threatened, folks came out in force to celebrate the 36th annual event.

The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 29, but heavy rains and storms forced the Chamber to push back to the rain date.

Local businesses and community groups welcomed guests to the celebration, providing give-aways and snacks.

The Chamber also officially introduced 2017's Vestavia Hills Living Magazine.

Chamber Board Chair Roger Steur thanked everyone for coming, and thanked the Shades Mountain Baptist Church orchestra for performing on the original event date.

For another look at the event, check out our Facebook Live interview with the Chamber's Katie Woodruff, who walked us through the event and introduced us to some of the vendors.