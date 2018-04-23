Unless U to host shopping event at Shades Mountain Baptist

× Expand Photo courtesy of Unless U. More than 50 local vendors are expected for this years May 5 Unless U Shop.

Unless U will its third annual Unless U Shop this month in the gym at Shades Mountain Baptist Church on Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Unless U Shop is a communitywide annual fundraising event for Unless U that seeks to highlight small businesses and hard working individuals who support the Unless U mission and care for Unless U students. This event is also an opportunity for Unless U to spotlight its students and bring the community together for a fun day of shopping, eating and entertainment.

The cost to enter the event is $5, is open to the entire Birmingham community and will be a great opportunity to buy unique Mother’s Day and Graduation gifts while supporting Unless U. There will be more than 50 local vendors, including Noonday Collection, Pampered Chef, Majestees, Young Living Oils, Tagged and Happy and much more.

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about Unless U and its incredible students and will also be able to bid on many silent auction items and enjoy local food trucks and entertainment from the Unless U students.

Unless U is a nonprofit organization committed to serving adults with developmental disabilities and their families through programs that provide continuing education, life skills and social skills. Services create an environment that promotes independence. Unless U envisions a world where adults with developmental disabilities are not seen through the lens of their disability but rather through what they offer their community.

Shades Mountain Baptist Church is located at 2017 Columbiana Road. For more information contact director@unlessu.org.

